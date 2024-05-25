Kajol and Prabhudeva to reunite after 27 years for an action thriller

Marking the much-awaited reunion of Kajol and Prabhudeva after 27 years, the first schedule of Charan Tej Uppalapati's directorial debut in Hindi, which is touted to be a mass entertainer, has been completed, and the makers are gearing up to release the film’s teaser soon.

Acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati is widely celebrated for his exceptional cinematic vision. Now, all set to make his long-anticipated directorial debut in Hindi, he is busy working on the high-budget action thriller. Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the star-studded spectacle features industry stalwarts such as Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta and Aditya Seal.