Kajol and Prabhudeva to reunite after 27 years for an action thriller

Marking the much-awaited reunion of Kajol and Prabhudeva after 27 years, the first schedule of Charan Tej Uppalapati's directorial debut in Hindi, which is touted to be a mass entertainer, has been completed, and the makers are gearing up to release the film’s teaser soon.
Acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati is widely celebrated for his exceptional cinematic vision. Now, all set to make his long-anticipated directorial debut in Hindi, he is busy working on the high-budget action thriller. Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the star-studded spectacle features industry stalwarts such as Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta and Aditya Seal.
An ambitious venture, the action thriller has top-tier technicians on board, including GK Vishnu as the director of photography, music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, and editor Navin Nooli. The screenplay is penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Jessica Khurana. Production designer Saahi Suresh will craft the visual aesthetics.
While further details of the project are awaited, the combination of a stellar cast and a top-notch technical crew makes this action spectacle one of the most anticipated upcoming releases.