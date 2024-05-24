After Cannes premiere, ‘Manthan’ set for theatrical re-release in India

An excited Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director, Film Heritage Foundation says, “When Film Heritage Foundation takes up the restoration of a film, it is with the ultimate aim of bringing it back to the public for which it was made. Funded by 500,000 farmers, Manthan is a film made by the people for the people and we knew that it was imperative that the restored film be shown back on the big screen to reach the widest audience possible. I am so pleased that audiences across the country in cities ranging from the big metros like Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai to smaller cities like Dharwad, Kakinada, Nadiad, Bhatinda, Panipat and Kozhikode will have the opportunity to watch the beautifully restored film.”

Manthan featured a stellar cast including Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil, Dr Mohan Agashe, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anant Nag and Abha Dhulia. It was shot by renowned cinematographer and director Govind Nihalani and the music was composed by eminent music composer Vanraj Bhatia.

Naseeruddin Shah, who made his debut at Cannes this year for Manthan screening, says, “Watching the restored Manthan at its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival was a very emotional experience for me. I was overwhelmed by memories from almost 50 years ago when cinema was a vehicle of change and moved to tears by the standing ovation at the end, which was not just for myself but for the film which has more than stood the test of time and also for the beauty of the restoration. I am delighted that the film is to be released in cinemas across India and I hope that people will not lose the opportunity to watch a beautiful restoration of a historic film on the big screen. I will be going to the theatre myself to watch the film again.”

Similarly, Govind Nihalani says he “cannot wait to watch the film back on the big screen, the way it should be watched and to see the work that Shyam and I envisioned nearly 50 years ago come back to life again.” He adds, “I have been involved in the restoration of Manthan and seen the painstaking effort that Film Heritage Foundation has put in over many months to ensure that the restoration is as true to the original work as possible.”

Cities where Manthan is set to re-release:

Ahmedabad, Ambala, Amritsar, Anand, Bengaluru, Bhatinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jamnagar, Jamshedpur, Kakinada, Kochi, Kolkata, Kota, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mohali, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Mysore, Nadiad, Nagpur, Noida, Panipat, Patna, Pune, Rajkot, Rourkela, Surat, Thane, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizag.