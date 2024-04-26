Film Heritage Foundation’s restoration of Shyam Benegal’s ‘Manthan’ to be premiered at Cannes this year

Film Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation founded by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, has joined hands with Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. to restore veteran Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s National Award-winning film Manthan that starred the late iconic film actress, Smita Patil.

As Amul marks its golden jubilee this year, the 4K restoration of the 1976 film has been selected for the official red-carpet world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

Mathan is the only Indian film to be selected under the ‘Cannes Classic’ section of the festival this year. Presenting at Cannes Film Festival for the third time in a row, Film Heritage Foundation has previously premiered Thamp̄ (2022) and Ishanou (2023) at the prestigious film festival.

Manthan, a fictionalised version of the beginnings of the extraordinary dairy cooperative movement that transformed India from a milk-deficient nation to the world’s largest milk producer inspired by Dr Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution, is also India’s first crowd-sourced film produced by 5,00,000 dairy farmers who contributed INR 2 each towards the production of the film.