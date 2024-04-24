Oscars 2025: All you need to know about the new regulations and campaign guidelines

Touted to be Hollywood’s most prestigious awards, the Oscars honour individuals for their artistic and technical merit. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) recently approved new rules pertaining to the awards and campaign protocols.

For a film to qualify for the best picture category, it must now screen for at least one week in each of these six major metropolitan areas: Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta and the newly added Dallas-Fort Worth. Further, the films must submit the Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form while meeting at least two out of the four requirements.

In another major development, animated films vying for the Best International Feature category can also be considered for the Best Animated Feature in case they meet the requirements.