Cannes Film Festival 2024: Naseeruddin Shah, Prateik Babbar and others grace the red carpet for ‘Manthan’ screening

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, running from May 14 to 25, and this year features a special Indian presence. Among the films gracing the prestigious screens is the late actress Smita Patil’s iconic 1976 masterpiece, Manthan.
Manthan enjoyed a screening at the Salle Buñuel on May 17, generating immense excitement. This classic film, directed by Shyam Benegal, holds the distinction of being the only Indian selection in the Cannes Film Festival’s Classics section for 2024.
Amul India commemorated the occasion by sharing photos on their Instagram, capturing the red carpet glamour surrounding the event. Among those spotted was veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who had a pivotal role in the film. Actor Prateik Babbar (son of late actor Smita Patil) was also spotted on the red carpet.
Manthan boasts an illustrious cast, including Smita, Naseeruddin, Girish Karnad, Mohan Agashe, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anant Nag, and Amrish Puri. The film delves into the revolutionary story of Dr Verghese Kurien, the architect of India’s ‘White Revolution’ – the transformation of the nation’s milk industry.
Set in Gujarat, Manthan holds another unique distinction: it was India’s first crowdfunded film, financed by over 500,000 farmers who each contributed a symbolic INR 2. The powerful script, co-written by Vijay Tendulkar and Dr Kurien himself, resonated deeply with audiences.
Manthan’s critical acclaim was undeniable. It secured two National Film Awards in 1977: Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay. Furthermore, it earned the honour of being India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 1976 Academy Awards.