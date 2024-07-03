Exclusive: Ross Brothers on what makes their coming-of-age drama, Gasoline Rainbow, different from the mainstream

Every once in a while, a high school drama makes its way to the theatres and streaming platforms. And each time, it is the same old tale of self-discovery and friendship against the uncertainty of what college life holds in store. However, every time we watch movies from the genre, it instils us with a sense of ambition to achieve our long-lost high school dreams.

This pretty much sums up our experience of watching Gasoline Rainbow, a coming-of-age American drama about five teenagers from Oregon. While it seems like a simple tale of the teens finding their truest selves, at the “end of the world”, 500 miles away from their hometown, it is so much more.

Directed by independent director duo and brothers Turner Ross and Bill Ross, the film urges you to explore the unexplored and brings you up-and-close to the reality that there is no right age to dream.

With a running time of 1 hour and 51 minutes, the Ross Brothers provide the audience a peek into “one last adventure” of the teens and how they find their truest selves. We speak to the duo about their inspiration behind this drama and lots more!

Excerpts:



What strengths do you two bring to this partnership?

Bill: We often talk about this. But I have to say that our strengths have changed over the years. In the beginning, I was doing most of the editing and it was mostly on the technical bit. We did our separate things initially and now, with our films we are creating a language signature to us.

Turner: I agree with Ross. It has changed over the years and since we know each other so well, there has been a project-by-project evolution. Plus, we identified our shared interest in movies in our early 20s and we did all kinds of projects together. We were in the industry in LA and we realised somewhat together that we both have the skills that we can put together and it might result in something beautiful.