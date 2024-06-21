Exclusive: Director Ram Madhvani opens up about his upcoming OTT release, The Waking of a Nation

From advertisements and short films to feature films and web series — how did it all begin for you?

I think, I always wanted to make a career in it. When I was 16 and anybody asked me what I wanted to become, I would say I want to be a film director. When I was studying in St Peter’s School in Panchgani (Maharashtra) and when I was in a small town called Barsi, which is outside of Sholapur in Maharashtra, my family knew the theatre owners there. So, during holidays, even if it was a housefull, I would still get a seat. I would get a Mangola (a mango drink) and Mangola doesn’t exist anymore, which shows you my age (laughs). And in school, every Saturday night, we were shown a movie in the assembly hall, because we didn’t have theatres nearby. In those two or three hours I was in that space, whether it was in the theatres in Barsi or in school, I would forget a lot of things and also remember a lot of them. I realised that it’s a mood altering experience and I need to be the person who can be in charge of controlling that mood. That’s what I’m interested in. I’m here to, in some ways, change your mood. I have also started to think that in school, we used to have the 16 millimetre projectors and the projectors used to burn sometimes because the film used to be hot. And I think that smell of burning film must have intoxicated me. Even now when I smell burning film, I get a high (laughs).