First-look poster of spooky comedy 'Kakuda' out; cast includes Sonakshi, Riteish, Saqib Saleem

The makers of Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem-starrer supernatural comedy Kakuda on Friday unveiled the first look poster of the starcast, announcing that the movie will be released on July 12.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a spooky poster, in which Riteish is in the middle, standing with a device in his hand. He has a rugged look, tattoos on the left arm and kohl on his eyes. Next to him is Sonakshi, who looks scared in the picture and is holding a torch.

On the other side of Riteish is Saqib who is giving a goon-vibe and is holding a torch. Behind the trio, there is a ghostly figure watching them closely.