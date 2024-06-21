Ahead of his wedding with Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal meets Shatrughan Sinha, poses for paparazzi

Mumbai is abuzz with joy as Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal gear up for their grand wedding on June 23. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off in style, setting the stage for what promises to be a star-studded event.
On Thursday night, Bandra, the bustling suburb of Mumbai, was graced by the presence of the groom-to-be, Zaheer, who was spotted alongside the legendary Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi’s father. The two posed for the paparazzi with bright smiles, marking the start of the celebrations. Shatrughan, a beloved figure in Indian cinema, donned festive attire, while Zaheer opted for a more laid-back look as he arrived with his family.
Recently, the seasoned actor addressed rumours about his presence at the wedding. In an interview, Shatrughan set the record straight, saying, “Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?”
Shatrughan further emphasised his unwavering support for his daughter and her fiancé. “The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live life together. They look very nice together,” he added.
Sonakshi and Zaheer first sparked romance rumours in 2020 and have since kept their relationship under wraps, letting their chemistry speak through their performances. The couple co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL.
As the wedding day approaches, Sonakshi continues to shine professionally. She recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandiand made her web series debut with Reema Kagti’s critically acclaimed Dahaad.