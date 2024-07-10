‘We Live In Time’ starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield heads to TIFF 2024

Excitement mounts in the film community as We Live In Time, a romantic comedy-drama directed by John Crowley, prepares to make its global debut at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024. The film starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, promises a delightful narrative set in London.
Directed by John Crowley and penned by Nick Payne, We Live In Time follows the intertwining lives of its protagonists with humour and emotional depth. It shows a chance encounter that brings an up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcee together, changing their lives forever in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance. Florence Pugh, recognised for her roles in Little Women and Black Widow and Andrew Garfield, acclaimed for his performances in The Social Network and The Amazing Spider-Man, bring their charisma to this contemporary love story. It also stars Aoife Hinds and Marama Corlett in supporting roles.
TIFF, renowned for its discerning selection of international cinema, has historically launched numerous acclaimed films into the spotlight, setting expectations high for Crowley's latest directorial venture.
Fans and critics are eagerly looking forward to the premiere of We Live In Time at TIFF 2024. The movie is expected to charm audiences with its London backdrop and the compelling performances of Pugh and Garfield. An intriguing glimpse into the upcoming romantic drama has just been unveiled on the Toronto International Film Festival's social media.