‘We Live In Time’ starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield heads to TIFF 2024

Directed by John Crowley and penned by Nick Payne, We Live In Time follows the intertwining lives of its protagonists with humour and emotional depth. It shows a chance encounter that brings an up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcee together, changing their lives forever in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance. Florence Pugh, recognised for her roles in Little Women and Black Widow and Andrew Garfield, acclaimed for his performances in The Social Network and The Amazing Spider-Man, bring their charisma to this contemporary love story. It also stars Aoife Hinds and Marama Corlett in supporting roles.