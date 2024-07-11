Actor Suhotra on his role in ‘Aranayar Prachin Probad’
Actor Suhotra Mukhopadhyay will be seen on-screen once again in Dulal Dey’s debut feature Aranyar Prachin Probad. Having essayed and won the hearts of the audience with his versatile choice of role, he is once again set to portray a different character, who is honest yet is the pivot point of a dozen mysterious. We speak to Suhotra about his experience of essaying the role.
Tell us about your character in Aranyar Prachin Probad.
I play Dr. Amit who transfers to a local village dispensary to practice. He is a very honest, hard-working, and responsible doctor. He wants to do things rightly. He was very happy to come to the village to help people with his knowledge of medicine. But somehow he is engulfed by village politics and he has to lose his life.
How is it different from other characters you have played?
I haven’t essayed the character of a doctor before. That apart, there is a certain charm in the character because there are several doctors who love their work and want to put their knowledge to good use, especially towards those who might otherwise not be able to afford it.
What’s the most exciting part of essaying this character?
Most Bengali kids are told since childhood that they will either become a doctor or an engineer once they grow up and I could become neither. But while doing this movie, you can say, there has been a fulfillment of that dream, now that I have essayed a doctor.
Can you share some shooting anecdotes with us?
What I remember the most is that the team was fabulous with Silajit Da and Sayan; this is my first work with Mithila. I remember the addas with them. My part was shot in a section of the Baruipur Rajbari and it’s a very interesting place.
Don't miss:
How was your experience working with Mithila?
She is a very nice person, honest, and full of life. As a co-actor, it did not take long to establish the comfort level. She’s a very busy person but has been able to uphold her innocence amidst that, which is inspiring.
Aranyar Prachin Probad is running in theatres.