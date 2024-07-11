Radhikka Madan to play a Marathi girl, Rani, in her next, 'Sarfira'

Radhikka Madan, known for her versatility and dedication to her craft, has immersed herself completely in the role of Rani. Her look in the film, styled meticulously to reflect the quintessential Marathi essence, has already created a buzz among fans and critics alike. From the traditional nauvari sarees to the exquisite nath (nose ring), every element of Radhikka’s appearance has been carefully chosen to portray the elegance and strength of a Marathi woman. Her bindi, hair, and dance all reflect the rich heritage of Maharashtra, adding further authenticity to her character.

She also spoke about how playing Rani revitalised her life. She shares, "After portraying the urban character Sanaa, which was quite dark, Rani brought a new spark and energy into my life, pulling me out of that zone."

Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, is a poignant narrative that delves into the life of Rani, a woman of resilience and grace, navigating the complexities of her world with unwavering determination. The film promises to offer a compelling story, beautifully intertwined with cultural authenticity and strong performances. Rani's character is strong and carries her own unique swag, which will be evident throughout the film.