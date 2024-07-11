Radhikka Madan to play a Marathi girl, Rani, in her next, 'Sarfira'

The ever-bubbly actor Radhikka Madan is getting all ready to captivate audiences once again with her stunning transformation into a traditional Marathi girl, Rani, decked up in nathnis and nauvaris in the highly anticipated, upcoming film Sarfira. With her ethereal beauty and authentic portrayal, Radhikka promises to bring depth and authenticity to this culturally rich character.
“Being a Delhi girl, it was quite a challenge for me to embody a Marathi woman authentically – getting the dialect, tone and body language just right," shares Radhikka. "I dedicated three months to just learn Marathi and refine my body language, which was further enhanced by the costumes and accessories I wore. And working alongside such veteran actors like Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar and with director Sudha Kongara, kept me on my toes and pushed me to give my best every day on set,” she adds.
Radhikka Madan, known for her versatility and dedication to her craft, has immersed herself completely in the role of Rani. Her look in the film, styled meticulously to reflect the quintessential Marathi essence, has already created a buzz among fans and critics alike. From the traditional nauvari sarees to the exquisite nath (nose ring), every element of Radhikka’s appearance has been carefully chosen to portray the elegance and strength of a Marathi woman. Her bindi, hair, and dance all reflect the rich heritage of Maharashtra, adding further authenticity to her character.
She also spoke about how playing Rani revitalised her life. She shares, "After portraying the urban character Sanaa, which was quite dark, Rani brought a new spark and energy into my life, pulling me out of that zone."
Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, is a poignant narrative that delves into the life of Rani, a woman of resilience and grace, navigating the complexities of her world with unwavering determination. The film promises to offer a compelling story, beautifully intertwined with cultural authenticity and strong performances. Rani's character is strong and carries her own unique swag, which will be evident throughout the film.
The film’s director, Sudha Kongara Prasad, expressed her admiration for Radhikka’s dedication to her role. "Radhikka has truly embraced the character of Rani, bringing an authenticity that is rare and remarkable. Her portrayal is bound to leave a lasting impact on the audience."
Sarfira is set to release on Friday, July 12, and with Radhikka Madan’s enchanting performance at its heart, it is poised to be a cinematic experience that celebrates the beauty and strength of Marathi culture.