‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin reveals why he opted for lead actors from across India for the film

Ashwin elaborated on his decision to include actors from across India’s diverse film industries. “It was partly a commercial decision, but I wanted to ensure representation from every language and state. We consciously sought actors from regions such as Gujarat, Punjab, Bengal, Karnataka, Malayalam, Marathi and others,” he explained.

The project’s scale and ambition were immense, and Ashwin shared how he maintained his passion throughout. “The core of the story excited me, and I knew the process would be challenging given its connections to the Mahabharata, one of India’s greatest epics.”

He also acknowledged the vital support of his team and producers, emphasising that their collective effort was crucial to the film’s realisation. Regarding managing such a large ensemble of stars, Ashwin noted that there was no particular trick involved. “All the actors are seasoned professionals who knew their roles and made the process smoother. Their expertise significantly enhanced what was written on paper,” he added.