‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin reveals why he opted for lead actors from across India for the film

Director Nag Ashwin, whose sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD is currently garnering widespread acclaim, has shared insights into his choice to cast prominent actors from various Indian film industries.
Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas, draws inspiration from the Indian epic Mahabharata, merging mythology with science fiction. Set in a post-apocalyptic future year of 2898 AD, the film follows a group on a quest to save Kalki, the unborn child of SUM-80 (played by Deepika), a laboratory subject.
In an interview, Ashwin discussed the challenges of managing such a star-studded cast and the film’s impressive box office success, which has reached Rs 536 crore in India.
Ashwin elaborated on his decision to include actors from across India’s diverse film industries. “It was partly a commercial decision, but I wanted to ensure representation from every language and state. We consciously sought actors from regions such as Gujarat, Punjab, Bengal, Karnataka, Malayalam, Marathi and others,” he explained.
The project’s scale and ambition were immense, and Ashwin shared how he maintained his passion throughout. “The core of the story excited me, and I knew the process would be challenging given its connections to the Mahabharata, one of India’s greatest epics.”
He also acknowledged the vital support of his team and producers, emphasising that their collective effort was crucial to the film’s realisation. Regarding managing such a large ensemble of stars, Ashwin noted that there was no particular trick involved. “All the actors are seasoned professionals who knew their roles and made the process smoother. Their expertise significantly enhanced what was written on paper,” he added.