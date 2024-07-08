Prabhas’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ continues domination at the box office, crosses INR 500 crore mark in India

The sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD continues its phenomenal run at the box office, crossing the coveted INR 510 crore mark in India in just 11 days! Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts an all-star cast featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan.
The mythological sci-fi epic blends elements of Hindu scriptures with a futuristic setting in the year 2898 AD. This unique combination has captivated audiences across languages, with the film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
According to a report by an industry tracker, the film minted a strong INR 44.35 crore on its 11th day, propelling the total collection to a staggering INR 510.05 crore. However, it’s the performance of the Hindi version that has broken records.
No stranger to box-office success, Prabhas has delivered yet another hit with Kalki 2898 AD. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the phenomenal numbers of the film’s Hindi version.
“IT’S A SUPER HIT... #Kalki2898AD continues its PHENOMENAL RUN... Hits double century,” he declared. The film achieved this landmark by earning a commendable INR 22 crore on its 11th day, nearly matching its opening day collection of INR 22.50 crore.
This impressive feat makes Kalki 2898 AD(Hindi) the third Telugu film dubbed in Hindi to cross the INR 200 crore mark, joining the elite company of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) and RRR (2022). Taran further highlighted that this achievement also positions Kalki 2898 AD as Prabhas’ second highest-grossing film in Hindi, only behind the juggernaut Baahubali 2.
The film has even surpassed the lifetime business of several other Prabhas’ projects like Baahubali (first part), Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Salaar (Hindi version).
With such a powerful run at the box office, Kalki 2898 AD appears poised to further solidify its position as a major cinematic event of the year.