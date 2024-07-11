Rajat Kapoor’s black comedy thriller ‘Kadakh’ set for release on July 26

Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Rajat Kapoor’s directorial Kadakh, a black comic thriller, is set to release on July 26 on Open Theatre. The movie stars Rajat, Ranvir Shorey, Mansi Multani, Shruti Seth, Kalki Koechlin, Chandrachoor Rai, Cyrus Sahukar, Tara Sharma Saluja, Palomi Ghosh, Manoj Pahwa, Sagar Deshmukh, and Nupur Asthana.

The film delves into the story of a couple's secrets and how things go dramatically ugly in an attempt to mask them.

Known for his directions in projects like Mithya, Ragho Romeo and Aankhon Dekhi, Kadakh promises to be one of Rajat's standout work. Talking about the film releasing on Open Theatre, he shares, “Platforms like Open Theatre are a wonderful idea, and a much-needed breath of fresh air for independent cinema. Whoever conceived this concept, deserves a round of applause. For a certain kind of cinema, distribution remains the biggest hurdle between the filmmaker's vision and the audience's eyes. Securing funding is, of course, the primary obstacle. But many filmmakers persevere, pouring their hearts and souls into creating their personal stories despite the challenges. And then what? Often, heartbreak.”

“Even an award-winning film that makes the festival rounds can struggle to find a distributor, leaving the project languishing on the shelf. This is where platforms like Open Theatre come in. If successful, and I fervently hope it is, Open Theatre could become the key to unlocking a direct path between independent filmmakers and their target audiences. This platform has the potential to revolutionise the way independent cinema reaches the viewers it was created for,” Rajat adds.

