Actress Nikita Dutta set for Marathi debut with 'Gharat Ganpati' on July 26th
Nikita Dutta will make her Marathi debut in the family drama Gharat Ganpati, co-written and directed by Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar. This movie releasing on July 26 will see Nikita acting along with Bhushan Pradhan, Ajinkya Deo and Ashvini Bhave. Known for her stellar performances in Gold, Kabir Singh, The Big Bull, and Dybbuk, Nikita is now stepping into the Marathi film industry.
Based on the trailer, the Gharat Family has a revered tradition of welcoming Gauri Ganpati into their ancestral home during the Ganpati festival each year, amidst the stunning Konkan landscape. This cherished custom, which spans three generations, showcases a touching family reunion that is rich in cultural heritage and emotion. As they come together to celebrate, they navigate the complexities of generational differences, enhancing the warmth and significance of their gatherings.
The trailer for Gharat Ganpati shows Nikita playing Kriti Ahuja, a North Indian girl, who also adopts a Maharashtrian look in several scenes. Ashwini Bhave and Ajinkya Deo reunited on-screen after more than two decades apart, having last worked together in the successful 1998 political thriller film Sarkarnama. The songs and background music for the film were composed by Sanket Sane; Javed Ali and Vishal Dadlani also lent their voices to one of the songs in the film.
Besides, Nikita will soon star alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the Netflix web series Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter. This massive show, which is being led by Siddharth Anand, will be released soon.