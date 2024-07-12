Actress Nikita Dutta set for Marathi debut with 'Gharat Ganpati' on July 26th

The trailer for Gharat Ganpati shows Nikita playing Kriti Ahuja, a North Indian girl, who also adopts a Maharashtrian look in several scenes. Ashwini Bhave and Ajinkya Deo reunited on-screen after more than two decades apart, having last worked together in the successful 1998 political thriller film Sarkarnama. The songs and background music for the film were composed by Sanket Sane; Javed Ali and Vishal Dadlani also lent their voices to one of the songs in the film.