Mammootty had planned to do a film with Pa Ranjith. Here are the deets

Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who is preparing for the release of his upcoming series Manorathangal, has revealed that he and director Pa. Ranjith initially intended to make Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu as a two-hour feature film. However, they later decided to incorporate the story into Manorathangal, an anthology based on the works of the prolific writer-director Madath Thekkepaattu Vasudevan Nair, commonly known as MT. This series explores the duality of human nature against the backdrop of Kerala.

Reflecting on the uniqueness of anthology films in the Malayalam film industry, Mammootty stated, "Manorathangal will be an anthology that can be presented with pride, a vision running through the mind of the writer. There could be no other apt name for it. I have a close relationship with MT Vasudevan Nair and admire his youthful spirit. MT's up-to-date knowledge of contemporary literature, new authors, and books in various languages is remarkable."

The actor added that Ranjith and he had planned to make the story of Kadugannava into a two-hour feature film. "However, for this anthology, we decided to use that story, which I describe as a piece of MT's soul. The film was shot in Sri Lanka and aims to evoke nostalgia among those who grew up reading MT's works."

Manorathangal features nine stories showcasing the best of Malayalam cinema:

Ollavum Theeravum (Ripples and the River Bank) stars the legendary Mohanlal and is directed by the acclaimed Priyadarshan.

Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu (Kadugannava: A Travel Note) features Mammootty under the direction of Pa. Ranjith.

Shilalikhitam (Inscriptions) stars Biju Menon, Shantikrishna, and Joy Mathew, and is helmed by Priyadarshan.

Kazhcha (Vision), directed by Shyamaprasad, stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Harish Uthaman.

Vilpana (The Sale) features Madhoo and Asif Ali, helmed by Aswathy Nair.

The Fahadh Faasil-starrer Sherlock is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and also features Zareena Moidu.

Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam (When the Doors of Heaven Open) features an illustrious cast including Kaillash, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Enji Panicker, and Surabhi Lakshmi, under the direction of Jayarajan Nair.

Abhyam Thedi Veendum (Once Again, In Search of Refuge) stars Siddhique, Ishit Yamini, and Nazir, directed by ASC, ISC Santosh Sivan.

Kadalkkaattu (Sea Breeze) features Indrajith and Aparna Balamurali, and is directed by Rathish Ambat.

Manorathangal is set to premiere on August 15 on ZEE5.