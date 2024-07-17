Aamir Khan & family want to celebrate the success of ‘Maharaj’ but Junaid has no time

Bollywood actor Junaid Khan, who made an impressive debut with his Maharaj, has no spare time. The actor is already busy with his next project and is finding it difficult to squeeze time for celebrations that his father Aamir Khan and his family is planning for the success of his debut film.

Junaid’s hectic shoot schedules are not allowing him to participate in celebrations. A source close to the actor said: “Junaid is known for his dedication and humility, which showcases his passion towards his craft. He’s been so busy with back-to-back shoots that he’s not been able to enjoy the success of Maharaj.”

Junaid has a film with Khushi Kapoor, and another with Sai Pallavi in the pipeline.

The source further said, “The family has been trying to throw him a party, but his timings just don’t match due to shoots.”

Junaid’s commitment to his work is evident in his rigorous schedule. The actor essayed the role of journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji in Maharaj, which is based on the Maharaj Libel Case. The film, produced by YRF, stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the titular role as the Maharaj, and Sharvari Wagh.