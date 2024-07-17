‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ celebrates 9th anniversary with exclusive behind-the-scenes video

Salman Khan's beloved film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is celebrating its ninth anniversary, and the filmmakers have released a special behind-the-scenes (BTS) video for remembering the occasion. Released in 2015, the film remains one of Khan's most celebrated works, acclaimed both critically and commercially.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan tells the story of Pavan (Salman Khan), a devout Hindu who embarks on a journey to reunite a mute Pakistani girl, Munni (Harshaali Malhotra), with her family. It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Sidiqqui in supporting roles. The film's narrative of love and compassion resonated deeply with audiences worldwide, earning widespread praise.