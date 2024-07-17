‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ celebrates 9th anniversary with exclusive behind-the-scenes video

Salman Khan's beloved film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is celebrating its ninth anniversary, and the filmmakers have released a special behind-the-scenes (BTS) video for remembering the occasion. Released in 2015, the film remains one of Khan's most celebrated works, acclaimed both critically and commercially.
Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan tells the story of Pavan (Salman Khan), a devout Hindu who embarks on a journey to reunite a mute Pakistani girl, Munni (Harshaali Malhotra), with her family. It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Sidiqqui in supporting roles. The film's narrative of love and compassion resonated deeply with audiences worldwide, earning widespread praise.
The newly released BTS video offers a glimpse into the making of the film, all the bloopers and funny moments that happened backstage. It shows the teamwork and dedication that went into bringing this touching story to life.
Upon its release, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had received immense love from fans and critics alike for its storytelling and performances. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2015, solidifying Khan's reputation as a top draw at the box office. The film’s music, composed by Pritam, also played a significant role in its success, with its tracks like Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Tu Chahiye, Aaj Ki Party becoming hugely popular.
The anniversary BTS video allows fans to relive the moments that made Bajrangi Bhaijaan a cinematic gem and highlights the enduring impact of its heartwarming story.