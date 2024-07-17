Being a great actor isn’t just about playing serious roles: Aparna Balamurali

Given her steadfast and bold persona in several films, one wonders if she ever feels typecast. She acknowledges the same and says, “I think that phase will always be there. While you can wait for a good role to come, you can still play such roles. Even if you are typecast, you can always find a way to do it differently.” With Raayan, Aparna is coming back to Tamil cinema after a hiatus of two years after working on a slew of Malayalam films. The actor who is aware of this, explains, “I listened to a few scripts, but it didn’t work for me. So I continued working in Malayalam films, hoping I would get the right Tamil film. I believe that if we wait patiently, good opportunities will open up. That is how Soorarai Pottru as well as Raayan came to me.”