Kamal Haasan opens up about his ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ character, Supreme Yaskin, in a new video

Get ready to be surprised! A new behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from Vyjayanthi Movies offers a glimpse into the creation of Kamal Haasan’s villainous character, Supreme Yaskin, in the sci-fi extravaganza Kalki 2898 AD.

Kamal, known for his unparalleled versatility, took centre stage in this never-before-seen avatar. The video allows fans to witness the meticulous process of bringing Yaskin to life. As we delve into the world of makeup and prosthetics, Kamal himself sheds light on the collaborative effort behind the character.

“We made this Yaskin together,” Kamal reveals. “He is the culprit. He brought the chisel, I brought the hammer. We hammered down a figure we shot.” This metaphor aptly highlights the creative partnership between Haasan and director Nag Ashwin in sculpting Yaskin's menacing presence.

However, Kamal goes on to hint at his initial reservations. “I heard the whole thing and I looked at the getup. I could have slipped out of it, if I would have felt uneasy even then.” But the actor’s reservations quickly transformed into excitement as the character evolved. “We went to LA [Los Angeles] when the dissonance came,” he shares, hinting at the complexities involved in creating this visually stunning villain.