Akshay Oberoi looks back as 'Pizza' completes 10 years of release

As the iconic horror film Pizza celebrates a decade of its release, we cannot forget Akshay Oberoi's gripping portrayal of Kunal, and how it is a reflection on the enduring legacy of the cult classic and the untapped potential of the horror genre in Indian cinema.

Originally a remake of the superhit Tamil film Pizza, the narrative of the film revolves around Kunal, a delivery boy portrayed by Akshay Oberoi, whose ordinary life takes a spine-chilling turn when a routine delivery unravels a web of dark secrets within a seemingly innocent household. The film's enduring appeal lies in its suspenseful storytelling and the haunting question of whether Kunal can confront the malevolent forces lurking in the shadows.

Speaking on the milestone anniversary, the underrated actor remarks, "Pizza holds a special place in my heart as it marked my journey into the horror genre, which remains largely unexplored in its full potential within Indian cinema. Even after a decade, the film continues to resonate with audiences, underscoring our collective fascination with supernatural thrillers."

Akshay continued, "While Pizza was a significant step forward, I believe there's still much ground to cover in pushing the boundaries of horror storytelling in India. We have merely scratched the surface of what the genre can achieve in terms of narrative complexity and audience engagement."

As India's cinema landscape evolves, Akshay Oberoi remains committed to exploring new dimensions in horror filmmaking, aiming to captivate audiences with innovative narratives that redefine the genre's conventions.

The actor was last seen in Illegal Season 3 that released on Jio Cinema. The actor also has a few unreleased projects in his kitty.