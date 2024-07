SIIMA 2024 nominees announced; Nani’s ‘Dasara’ and Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ lead the list

The South Indian film industries are gearing up for a night of glitz and glamour as the nominees for the 2024 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) have been unveiled! From the vibrant world of Telugu cinema to the soulful tales of Malayalam film industry, the list celebrates the best across all four southern languages. Mark your calendars for September 14 and 15, because the ceremony takes centre stage in the dazzling city of Dubai!

Telugu: Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela and starring the dynamic duo of Nani and Keerthy Suresh, takes the lead with 11 nominations. Hot on its heels is Hi Nanna, featuring Nani again alongside Mrunal Thakur, with a close 10 nominations.

Tamil: The legendary Rajinikanth lit up the screen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, which has garnered a whopping 11 nominations. Maamannan, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh, isn't far behind with 9 nominations.

Kannada: Director Tharun Sudhir’s Kaatera, featuring Darshan, stands out with 8 nominations.

Malayalam: Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018, starring Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali, has secured 8 nominations while Kaathal - The Core, featuring Mammootty and Jyotika, follows closely with 7 nominations.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Telugu:

Best film

Balagam

Dasara

Virupaksha

Hi Nanna

Bhagavanth Kesari

Best director

Srikanth Odela (Dasara)

Sai Rajesh (Baby)

Bobby (Waltair Veerayya)

Anil Ravipudi (Bhagavanth Kesari)

Karthik Varma Dandu (Virupaksha)

Gopichand Malineni (Veera Simha Reddy)

Best actor in leading role

Chiranjeevi (Waltair Veerayya)

Balakrishna (Bhagavanth Kesari)

Nani (Dasara)

Sai Dharam Tej (Virupaksha)

Dhanush (Sir)

Best actress in leading role

Samyuktha Menon (Virupaksha)

Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)

Mrunal Thakur (Hi Nanna)

Shruti Haasan (Veera Simha Reddy)

Sreeleela (Bhagavanth Kesari)

Payal Rajput (Mangalavaram)

Best actor in a supporting role

Brahmanandam (Ranga Maarthaanda)

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Salaar)

Dekshith Shetty (Dasara)

Viraj Ashwin (Baby)

Angad Bedi (Hi Nanna)

Ravi Krishna (Virupaksha)

Best actress in a supporting role

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (Veera Simha Reddy)

Sreya Reddy (Salaar)

Rohini (Writer Padmabhushan)

Soniya Singh (Virupaksha)

Baby Kiara Khanna (Hi Nanna)

Shreya Navile (Month Of Madhu)

Best music director

Santhosh Narayanan (Dasara)

Devi Sri Prasad (Waltair Veerayya)

Vijay Bulganin (Baby)

Hesham Abdul Wahab (Kushi, Hi Nanna)

Thaman (Veera Simha Reddy)

Best lyric writer

Kasarla Shyam - Ooru Palleturu (Balagam)

Krishna Kanth- Adigaa (Hi Nanna)

Anantha Sriram - O Rendu Prema Meghaalila ( BABY )

Shreemani - Ori Vaari ( Dasara )

Bhaskara Bhatla - Nuvvu Navvukuntu ( MAD)

Best playback singer (male)

Sid Sriram - Aradhya (Kushi)

Rahul Sipligunj - Ayyayyo Sad Version (Mem Famous)

Adithya RK, Leon James - Almost Padipoyinde Pilla (Das Ka Dhamki)

Anurag Kulkarni - Samayama (Hi Nanna)

Ram Miryala - Ooru Palleturu (Balagam)

Best playback singer (female)

Dhee - Chamkeela Angeelesi (Dasara)

Swetha Mohan - Mastaru Mastaru (Sir)

Sahithi Chaganti, Satya Yamini - Maa Bava Manobhavalu (Veera Simha Reddy )

Harika Narayan - Ravanasura Anthem ( Ravanasura )

Shakthisree Gopalan - Ammaadi ( Hi Nanna )

Best actor in negative role

Prakash Raj (Waltair Veerayya)

Duniya Vijay (Veera Simha Reddy)

Arjun Rampal (Bhagavanth Kesari)

Shine Tom Chacko (Dasara)

Arvind Swamy (Custody)