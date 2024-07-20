Devayani gets emotional at Nakkhul’s 'Vasco Da Gama' audio launch; Siblings share tearful moment

The audio and trailer launch of Nakkhul’s upcoming film, Vasco Da Gama, took place today in Chennai with much fanfare. The event saw the presence of prominent industry figures, including KS Ravikumar, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Manikandan, director Arivazhagan, and TV personality and actor Jagan. However, what captured everyone's attention was the heartfelt speech by Nakkhul’s elder sister, actress Devayani.

In a touching moment, Devayani, attending a film promotion event for her brother for the first time, became emotional while speaking about Nakkhul. She praised her brother’s multifaceted talents, highlighting his abilities to dance, sing, play music, and energize a film set. "He is an intense actor and can carry an entire film on his shoulders," she said.

Reflecting on his career, she noted his transition from Boys to Kadhalil Vizhunthen, his first film as a lead actor, and expressed her admiration as a fan. "He is waiting for a good time, and he needs to get it. He needs a good script, a good character, and a director who can make a difference in his life. I want to see him among the successful heroes."

Addressing her brother directly, Devayani offered words of encouragement. "These are just passing clouds. All you need is confidence in yourself. Always have faith in yourself," she said. She also fondly remembered their late parents, stating, "My parents would be very happy that I am here. They have been a huge pillar of support in our lives."

Devayani’s voice trembled with emotion as she revealed her maternal feelings towards Nakkhul. "I have never played with him, and we never really shared the typical brother-sister relationship because when he was growing up, I was already into films. So, I missed a lot of beautiful moments with him. He is like a kutti paapa. Please support him."

The moving speech left the entire audience in awe, and Nakkhul and Devayani later shared an emotional moment together, marking a memorable highlight of the event.