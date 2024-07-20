Pragya Kapoor's Maali wins Best International Feature Film at Swedish International Film Fest

Pragya Kapoor, a celebrated Swedish model, producer, and philanthropist, is revelling in the success of her film Maali, which has won the Best International Feature Film Award at the renowned Swedish International Film Fest. This accolade is significant for Pragya, who was born and raised in Sweden.

Pragya, known for her work on films such as Kedarnath, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Fitoor, has a deep commitment to environmental issues. Maali embodies this commitment, and its recognition at a festival in her homeland is especially significant.

"It feels amazing that my film is being shown in my home country," Kapoor said in a statement. "For Maali to win the Best Feature Film award makes me incredibly proud. Maali is precious to me because of its simplicity and honesty. The message it carries makes you think. We have been receiving love from all over the world for Maali, and it fills my heart with immense gratitude. The fact that it won accolades in a festival in Sweden, where I was born and raised, makes this win even more special."

Maali tells the poignant story of Tulsi, a 16-year-old girl who transitions from the tranquil mountains to the stark realities of urban life. The film delves into the challenges Tulsi faces, including greed, loneliness, and depression.

This compelling film is garnering acclaim beyond Sweden. Maali is the only Indian feature film selected for the Queens World Film Festival. Written by Shiv C Shetty and Sonali Rana, and directed by Shetty, the film had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

With its powerful environmental message and engaging narrative, Maali is making a significant impact. Pragya's pride in the film's success at the Swedish International Film Fest underscores the increasing global recognition it is receiving.