The nuanced genius of Naseeruddin Shah: His top five iconic performances

In Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding, Shah plays Lalit Verma, a father juggling the chaos of his daughter’s impending wedding. Shah’s portrayal of Lalit is a delicate balance of love, anxiety, and tradition. His performance beautifully conveys a father’s deep concern about his family’s honour while navigating the complexities of modern relationships. The subtle shifts in his demeanour, from a stern patriarch to a loving father, highlight Shah's masterful control over his craft.