Sharvari opens up about her preparations for her upcoming film ‘Alpha’ and working with Alia Bhatt

Actress Sharvari’s next project promises to be a game-changer - a starring role alongside Alia Bhatt in Yash Raj Film's upcoming spy thriller Alpha. This marks her entry into YRF's burgeoning spy universe, already boasting franchises like Pathaan, Tiger, and War.

“I haven't started filming yet, but the preparation has been amazing,” beams Sharvari. “Working with Alia Bhatt, a phenomenal actress and a personal favourite, is a huge opportunity. Just being in the same room is like a masterclass in acting. I'm eager to learn everything I can from her.”

Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his acclaimed series The Railway Men, Alpha is described as ‘a fresh take on the action genre, featuring two female leads in action roles.’ Sharvari is taking this responsibility seriously.

“It’s an entirely new kind of cinema,” she explains. “Every day is dedicated to action training. It's tough, but I thrive on challenges. Beyond the physical training, I'm constantly analysing the script and refining my character.”

Riding a wave of success, actress Sharvari is still processing the incredible response to her latest films - Maharaj andMunjya. “It’s overwhelming,” she confesses. “Having a film in theatres and one on Netflix simultaneously is rare. It allowed me to reach a massive audience and showcase my talent. I feel incredibly blessed.”

The actress is taking the industry by storm with dedication, talent, and a hunger to learn and the artiste is poised to become the next big name in Bollywood.