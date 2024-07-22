Akshay Oberoi set to play a cop in Shanker Raman’s latest directorial

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to don the khaki uniform as he takes on the role of a police officer in his next film. The actor recently shared an image of himself in a police uniform on social media, sparking speculation among his fans about his forthcoming on-screen persona. The image confirms the rumours that he will be playing a cop in Shanker Raman's upcoming directorial venture.
This film marks the second collaboration between Oberoi and Raman, following their previous work together in the critically acclaimed film Gurgaon. Their reunion has already raised expectations, as both have previously showcased a compelling synergy.
Akshay Oberoi has built a reputation for his versatility, consistently impressing audiences with his dynamic and diverse roles. His recent portrayal of a fighter pilot in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, garnered significant acclaim.
A source close to the actor shared insights into the project, stating, "Akshay's performance as an airforce officer was highly appreciated by his fans. They loved seeing him in a uniform, and there's a good chance we might see him in a different yet equally powerful role in the future."
The upcoming film is described as an action drama, scheduled to begin filming in October this year, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses.
As Oberoi steps into this new avatar, audiences are ready to witness his latest transformation on the big screen.