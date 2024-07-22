Akshay Oberoi set to play a cop in Shanker Raman’s latest directorial

This film marks the second collaboration between Oberoi and Raman, following their previous work together in the critically acclaimed film Gurgaon. Their reunion has already raised expectations, as both have previously showcased a compelling synergy.

Akshay Oberoi has built a reputation for his versatility, consistently impressing audiences with his dynamic and diverse roles. His recent portrayal of a fighter pilot in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, garnered significant acclaim.