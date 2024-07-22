Anna Faris wants to be back in the ‘Scary Movie’ film series, but there’s a catch

Hollywood actress Anna Faris has expressed interest in reprising her iconic role as Cindy Campbell in the beloved horror parody franchise, Scary Movie. However, the comedic actress has a couple of stipulations.
In a recent interview with a popular media outlet, Anna revealed that she would be open to returning to the franchise if two conditions are met. Firstly, she emphasised the importance of financial compensation, stating that “money” would be a significant factor in her decision, as reported by a media source.
Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, Anna expressed a strong desire to reunite with her former co-star, Regina Hall, who essayed the role of Brenda in the popular film series. The duo shared undeniable on-screen chemistry in the first four Scary Movie installments and Anna has fond memories of their collaborative work.
The Scary Movie franchise, which catapulted Anna into prominence and laid grounds for her to become popular choice for many comedic roles, has been a significant influence on her comedic abilities. She credits the series with teaching her invaluable skills, including prop handling, comedic timing and physical comedy.
With Paramount and Miramax recently announcing plans to reboot the franchise, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of familiar faces. While
Anna Faris's involvement is uncertain, her openness to the project has undoubtedly generated excitement among fans of the series.