Anna Faris wants to be back in the ‘Scary Movie’ film series, but there’s a catch

Hollywood actress Anna Faris has expressed interest in reprising her iconic role as Cindy Campbell in the beloved horror parody franchise, Scary Movie. However, the comedic actress has a couple of stipulations.

In a recent interview with a popular media outlet, Anna revealed that she would be open to returning to the franchise if two conditions are met. Firstly, she emphasised the importance of financial compensation, stating that “money” would be a significant factor in her decision, as reported by a media source.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, Anna expressed a strong desire to reunite with her former co-star, Regina Hall, who essayed the role of Brenda in the popular film series. The duo shared undeniable on-screen chemistry in the first four Scary Movie installments and Anna has fond memories of their collaborative work.