Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy on getting Madonna's 'Ok' for using 'Like a Prayer' in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy have revealed the behind-the-scenes story of securing the legendary Madonna track, Like a Prayer, for their highly anticipated superhero flick, Deadpool & Wolverine.

In a recent interview, the dynamic duo shared that obtaining the iconic song was no easy feat. Given Madonna's strict control over her music catalogue, especially such a seminal track, the filmmakers knew they had a monumental task ahead. To secure the coveted license, Ryan and Shawn took the extraordinary step of personally meeting with the music icon, as reported by a popular media source.

The meeting, described as akin to an audience with royalty, was a nerve-wracking experience for the Hollywood stars and Ryan humorously admitted to asking for advice from a member of Madonna's team on how to address her. "Like, am I allowed to just say, 'Madonna?'” he recalled.