Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy on getting Madonna's 'Ok' for using 'Like a Prayer' in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

In a recent interview, the dynamic duo shared that obtaining the iconic song was no easy feat
Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy (second from left to right) and the cast of the film (left to right) Ryan Reynolds, Emma Corrin, and Hugh Jackman during their promotional tour in Brazil earlier this monthImage Credits: Instagram

Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy have revealed the behind-the-scenes story of securing the legendary Madonna track, Like a Prayer, for their highly anticipated superhero flick, Deadpool & Wolverine.

In a recent interview, the dynamic duo shared that obtaining the iconic song was no easy feat. Given Madonna's strict control over her music catalogue, especially such a seminal track, the filmmakers knew they had a monumental task ahead. To secure the coveted license, Ryan and Shawn took the extraordinary step of personally meeting with the music icon, as reported by a popular media source.

The meeting, described as akin to an audience with royalty, was a nerve-wracking experience for the Hollywood stars and Ryan humorously admitted to asking for advice from a member of Madonna's team on how to address her. "Like, am I allowed to just say, 'Madonna?'” he recalled.

After successfully pitching their vision for the song's usage, Madonna not only granted permission but also offered invaluable creative input. Her suggestions led to significant improvements in the pitched sequence.

This unprecedented collaboration between Hollywood and music royalty has generated immense buzz, further fueling anticipation for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. The film is all set to release this weekend, on July 26 and is expected to break many box-office records.

