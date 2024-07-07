Ryan Reynolds praises Ranveer Singh’s physique, playfully compares him to Hugh Jackman

On his 39th birthday, Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh basked in a wave of admiration from colleagues and fans globally. Known for his dynamic presence in the Indian film industry, Ranveer's influence extends beyond Bollywood, captivating audiences in Hollywood as well.
In a recent interview, Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds, celebrated for his portrayal of the irreverent Deadpool, showered Ranveer with high praise. Ryan was particularly struck by Ranveer’s humour and physique, even drawing a playful comparison to his co-star, Hugh Jackman, famed for his role as Wolverine.
Ryan expressed his admiration, stating, “I don’t even know. Oh…Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool I think. He is very funny. But also ripped.” Turning to Hugh during the interview, Ryan teased, “You think you are in shape?” Hugh, caught off guard, responded with a surprised “Really!” Ryan continued, jokingly pointing out, “This guy makes you look like a ‘Crypt-Keeper’. He is amazing.”
For those unacquainted with this fun fact, Ranveer lent his voice to the Hindi version of Deadpool 2, bringing his unique flair to the character. Reflecting on his experience, Ranveer had humorously tweeted upon the release of the Hindi trailer in 2018, “Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be!” Ryan, not missing a beat, quote-tweeted in response, “Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.”
This exchange highlights the growing connection between Indian actors and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Before Ranveer, other Bollywood stars have also voiced popular Marvel characters. Varun Dhawan dubbed for Captain America in Captain America: Civil War, Tiger Shroff gave life to Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Rana Daggubati voiced Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers: Infinity War.
The anticipation for Deadpool and Wolverine, the 34th film in the MCU, is palpable. Directed by Shawn Levy, this much-awaited sequel and spin-off stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The film, which also features Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in significant roles, is set to release worldwide on July 26.