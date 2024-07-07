Ryan Reynolds praises Ranveer Singh’s physique, playfully compares him to Hugh Jackman

For those unacquainted with this fun fact, Ranveer lent his voice to the Hindi version of Deadpool 2, bringing his unique flair to the character. Reflecting on his experience, Ranveer had humorously tweeted upon the release of the Hindi trailer in 2018, “Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be!” Ryan, not missing a beat, quote-tweeted in response, “Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.”