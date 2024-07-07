Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh steal the show at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s star-studded sangeet [Watch]

One particularly heartwarming moment captured the internet’s attention. A video showcasing Salman Khan and Ranveer has become a fan favourite. In the clip, Ranveer, soon to be a father, is seen having a blast, playing the dholki. Salman joins him, playfully interacting with Akash Ambani and Anant. The camaraderie escalates as Akash playfully requests Salman to show off his famous six-pack abs, prompting Bhaijaan to lift his T-shirt for a quick flash.