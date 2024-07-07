Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh steal the show at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s star-studded sangeet [Watch]

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are in full swing, culminating in their grand wedding on July 12. The sangeet ceremony held last night was nothing short of spectacular, capturing the attention of social media with a dazzling display of music, dance, and celebrity appearances.
Bollywood’s A-listers graced the Jio Center for the event, with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur making a stylish presence. But the night truly belonged to the global music sensation Justin Bieber, whose electrifying performance sent the crowd into a frenzy. Videos and photos from the sangeet have gone viral, offering a glimpse into the star-studded celebration.
One particularly heartwarming moment captured the internet’s attention. A video showcasing Salman Khan and Ranveer has become a fan favourite. In the clip, Ranveer, soon to be a father, is seen having a blast, playing the dholki. Salman joins him, playfully interacting with Akash Ambani and Anant. The camaraderie escalates as Akash playfully requests Salman to show off his famous six-pack abs, prompting Bhaijaan to lift his T-shirt for a quick flash.
The light-hearted moment continues as Salman chats with Hardik Pandya before breaking into a dance with Akash, Anant, Hardik, Ranveer, and Arjun Kapoor.
However, it was the electrifying dance performance by Salman and Ranveer that truly stole the show. Their energetic moves and infectious camaraderie have garnered a massive response on social media, with fans raving about the duo’s on-stage chemistry.
The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional customs. The wedding is set for July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre. Guests have received exclusive ‘Save the Date’ invitations detailing the schedule. The itinerary includes the wedding ceremony on July 12, a blessing ceremony on July 13, and a grand reception on July 14.
Guests are expected to embrace the spirit of the occasion by following the dress code. An ‘Indian Formal’ attire is recommended for the wedding and blessing ceremony, while the reception on July 14 calls for a more relaxed ‘Indian Chic’ ensemble.
With A-list celebrities, high-profile performances, and a meticulously planned ceremony, the Ambani wedding promises to be a historic event. Social media continues to buzz with updates and glimpses of the celebrations, keeping fans worldwide eagerly anticipating the grand finale.