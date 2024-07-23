Check out the star-studded poster for ‘Khel Khel Mein’ featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan and others

The film marks several reunions. Akshay and Taapsee have previously collaborated on Naam Shabana and Mission Mangal. Akshay and Fardeen shared screen space in the 2007 hit Heyy Babyy, while Akshay and Vaani starred together in Bell Bottom.

The poster has generated immense excitement, with fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release on Independence Day, August 15. However, the clash with other big-ticket releases like John Abraham’s Vedaaand Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is sure to be a box office battle.

Earlier this year, the makers released a behind-the-scenes photo from the film's shoot, hinting at the fun and energetic vibe of the project. With a talented cast and a promising storyline, Khel Khel Mein is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year.