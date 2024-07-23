'Little Thomas', produced by Anurag Kashyap, to have world premiere at IIFM 2024

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming production, an endearing children's film Little Thomas, is set to enchant audiences worldwide. The film, starring the versatile duo of Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal, will make its grand debut at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM) this year.

Marking a significant milestone, Little Thomas is the feature directorial debut of the acclaimed short filmmaker Kaushal Oza, whose previous works Afterglow and Vaishnav Jan Toh have garnered two National Film Awards. Anurag, impressed by Kaushal's vision, has expressed his admiration for the director's ability to create a genuine and heartwarming world through the eyes of a child.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of 1990s Goa, the film will follow the enchanting journey of young Thomas, brought to life by child actor Hridansh Parekh. Thomas, an only child, yearns for a sibling and embarks on a heartwarming adventure filled with innocence and imagination.

Gulshan Devaiah, known for his dynamic performances, has praised the film's sweetness and expressed his excitement for its IIFM premiere. He also lauded his co-star Rasika Dugal's professionalism and dedication.

Director Kaushal Oza shares the film's genesis, revealing a rigorous audition process that involved over 700 children to find the perfect Thomas. He emphasises the film's aim to capture the essence of childhood, a time of boundless imagination and innocence that many yearn to relive.