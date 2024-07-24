Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon-starrer ‘Ghudchadi’ trailer blends humour with delightful chaos

The trailer for the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi, starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, was revealed on Wednesday, promising a heartwarming and humorous journey through the intertwined lives of its characters. Directed by Binnoy K Gandhi, the film showcases two love stories filled with unexpected twists and turns. It also features Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan and Aruna Irani.

The trailer combines laughter and love amidst delightful chaos, with a poignant message aimed at changing children’s perceptions of their parents.

Producer Nidhi Dutta expressed excitement about sharing the trailer, describing Ghudchadi as a film close to their hearts that promises to resonate with viewers for its entertaining storyline — a reminiscent of her mother’s films with Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee, filled with family fun and emotion.