Actor Vikram Chatterjee on playing the titular role in his latest film 'Surjo'
Actor Vikram Chatterjee is having a busy year. From his last film Pariah, and the announcement of its second volume, earlier this year, to the lead character in Shieladitya Moulik’s Surjo, and a Hindi debut, presently Vikram’s hands are full. We catch up with the actor as Surjo runs in the theatres now.
Excerpts:
Why did you choose to do this film?
The soul of the film. I know there are other versions of the film. I love the filmography of Dulquer Salmaan (who played Charlie in the original movie) because I believe the kind of work I want to do, he already does. The producers of the earlier versions wanted to adapt the film into their mother tongue. The screenplay is written differently and that is why we call it an adaptation and not a remake. I believe this film speaks about hope in life and it is one of the most important words in my life.
Is your character different from the original version?
My character is the core or soul of the film and there was no reason to change it. There will be complications in everyone’s lives, but amidst that hope remains. But if Surjo prioritises other’s well-being, that is a very special feature. If this character would have been written differently, then the film would have changed.
Did you feel the pressure of stepping into the shoes of Dulquer Salmaan?
I had the hunch that it might be a pressure, but I did not revisit the film after 2016. I have tried to portray Surjo in my way and not recreate it.
How excited are you at the announcement of second volume of your successful film, Pariah and what can the audience expect this time around?
They can expect an emotionally exciting movie that will make the audience sensitive towards a lot of species that we don’t care for. I believe the sequel of Pariah will talk about an extended animal kingdom who are also outcasts in this world today. It will be emotionally charged and career-wise, it’s very exciting for me.
Is Memory X, your Hindi debut movie, also in the pipeline?
Yes! It also stars Vinay Pathak, and Smriti Kalra. It is also my first collaboration with Tathagata Mukherjee, even before Pariah.