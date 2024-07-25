Bengaluru’s Lekha Naidu makes her ‘second’ debut in 'Roopanthara' being presented by Raj B Shetty, that releases today

Roopanthara is actually your debut project, just that it’s releasing second?

Yes, it was conceived around the same time as Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (2021) by Mithilesh Edavalath and team but we worked on it through the lockdown and now it’s finally ready. In between Window Seat by Sheetal Shetty happened and that was a very different film, but it hit theatres first, so that became my debut, even though this was my first project. In my first year of college at Mount Carmel I did a theatre workshop, and I just knew that this is my space, this is where I feel like myself. This, after several years of not fitting in, and of course, like, teenager problems. Over time, I started with backstage. I did four years of backstage before stepping onto stage as an actress. I had very early on decided that I wanted to work in and around the arts. I was not made for a desk job. I learned lights, I became a self taught photographer and all of this was just to sort of make a living while trying to find spaces where I could get on stage. So at the core, I’ve always been a theatre practitioner. Film happened to me just very incidentally. Both the projects that I have been part of have come about very accidentally. Although I was curious about what would happen if I were in a film and there were projects that I auditioned for and got rejected. But I always was curious. I was quite frustrated after a while and thought about giving up on it and that’s when Roopanthara happened.