‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ star Parth Samthaan makes his Bollywood debut with ‘Ghudchadi’

Known by his fans for playing the roles of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, television heartthrob Parth Samthaan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Aruna Irani. The film is directed by Binoy Gandhi and is set to be a comedy-drama.
The actor shared the trailer of the movie on Instagram with the caption, “Double the pyaar = Double the confusion! Ghudchadi, streaming 9 August onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.”
Previously, Parth had shared a heartfelt note on Instagram expressing gratitude to the entire cast and crew members of the film, stating, “Its A WRAP !!!!!!!!! These pictures carry a lot of emotions , hard work ,patience and most importantly A positive approach Had an amazing experience shooting #ghuchadhi with the entire team... stay tuned Abhi toh party shuru hui hain #ghudchadiwrap”
Ghudchadi explores themes such as romance, family, and social conventions through the lens of two generations of love stories. After a substantial delay in the film's production and post-production, fans are excited to watch Parth impress everyone with his stellar debut performance.
(Written by Twinkle Hemani)