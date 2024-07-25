‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ star Parth Samthaan makes his Bollywood debut with ‘Ghudchadi’

Known by his fans for playing the roles of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, television heartthrob Parth Samthaan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Aruna Irani. The film is directed by Binoy Gandhi and is set to be a comedy-drama.

The actor shared the trailer of the movie on Instagram with the caption, “Double the pyaar = Double the confusion! Ghudchadi, streaming 9 August onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.”