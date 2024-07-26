Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol to battle in a high-intensity action scene in 'Alpha'

Alia Bhatt is set to face off against Bobby Deol in a gripping and blood-soaked action sequence in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha.

The intense scene, which is a central part of the film, is being shot under strict security measures at Film City, Mumbai. The production is expected to span four days due to the complexity and scale of the action. Bobby Deol, fresh from his acclaimed role in Animal, continues his villainous streak in Alpha.

According to an industry insider, the scene is described as “extremely intense and brutal.” He revealed, “This is a fierce, no-holds-barred confrontation between Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, with significant action and plenty of blood.”

The set is highly secured, with rigorous protection in place. “The shoot is one of the film’s key moments, and the location is so tightly controlled that even a fly would struggle to enter. There are about 100 security personnel ensuring the area is fully guarded and monitored,” the source added.