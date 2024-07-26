EXCLUSIVE: Rup Deb on becoming ‘Binu’ for his debut movie ‘Suchana’
Rup Deb is one of the promising emerging talents in the Bengali theatre and film industry. Born to thespians Parthapratim Deb and Rupa Deb, culture, especially music and performing arts has been ingrained in him from a very young age. Not only is he a long –standing theatre practitioner with the Baghajatin Alaap Theatre Organisation, he is equally trained in music. Having performed on stage for many years, he takes a leap of faith towards movies by making his debut with Suchana- The Beginning directed by Pausali Sengupta. We catch up with Rup to know more about his experience.
Excerpts:
What made you make your debut with Suchana?
I was giving a number of auditions besides doing theatre regularly. Finally, when Suchana clicked, I really felt grateful. I believe as actors, we don’t choose the characters, it chooses us! When I read the script I got the feeling that Binu’s character is completely different from who I am. Binu is a guy from Sikkim. His life, crises, perspective towards life is different. That was exciting and challenging for me as an actor.
Do you relate to your character? How did you prepare for your role?
Pausali’s briefing about my character was absolutely on point. I could immediately relate to him right from the auditions, even though he was from a different region, spoke a different language and belonged to a different socio-economic strata.
Since my character is a driver in the movie, I had gone for the recce and met an acquaintance who was my reference point for the character. I used to hang out with the person and tried to imbibe his behavioral nuances. I tried to create Binu from whatever I had observed and collected during the trip. Binu and I connect in the sense that both of us have a sense of responsibility and tend to deal any situation with a lot of positivity.
Can you share some anecdotes from the shoot?
Sikkim and the mountains are a character in the film. I believe the locations were absolutely perfect and driving in the heart of those mountains was one of the craziest challenges and adventures for me. It had been just a year since I had learnt driving and this was perhaps the first time I was driving outside Kolkata. That was quite thrilling!
How has your theatre experience helped you face the camera?
Theatre schooling takes out all the fear of judgement and the fear of performing in front of hundreds of people. My father brought me to theatre as he has been a thespian for around four decades now and my mother is a vocalist and thespian. I am so grateful to be born in a cultural household and never being forced to take up anything as a child. But then that creative environment at home helped me a lot.
What is your biggest take away from the experience?
For me the biggest learning experience during this film was to work with an eminent film maker and film enthusiasts. To be able to inculcate within ourselves, the director’s perspective is also a learning which I want to take forward. As an actor, I think I have retained a lot of positivity that Binu had. Today I am much more positive, hopeful and optimistic about life.
Suchana – The Beginning hits the theatres today