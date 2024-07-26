EXCLUSIVE: Rup Deb on becoming ‘Binu’ for his debut movie ‘Suchana’

A

Pausali’s briefing about my character was absolutely on point. I could immediately relate to him right from the auditions, even though he was from a different region, spoke a different language and belonged to a different socio-economic strata.

Since my character is a driver in the movie, I had gone for the recce and met an acquaintance who was my reference point for the character. I used to hang out with the person and tried to imbibe his behavioral nuances. I tried to create Binu from whatever I had observed and collected during the trip. Binu and I connect in the sense that both of us have a sense of responsibility and tend to deal any situation with a lot of positivity.