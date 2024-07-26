Here's why you should watch the gritty, action film 'Kill'

Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, showcases action in its most raw, ruthless, and reckless form. This cinematic masterpiece stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala and has achieved a notable global release, including in the US.

The film is a thrilling roller-coaster of non-stop, adrenaline-pumping action and raw emotion. It centres on a dramatic face-off between commandos and a gang of bandits invading a train bound for New Delhi. Transitioning from a clichéd action-romance to an intense, head-smashing bloodbath, Kill sets a new benchmark for action films in Bollywood.

What makes this film a must-watch:

Edge-of-your-seat screenplay

The film maintains a gripping pace throughout its 105-minute runtime. With thrilling moments occurring every 5-10 minutes, it keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating each twist.

Stellar performances

Lakshya delivers a powerful debut performance as Commando Amrit, showcasing a brutal intensity that highlights his acting prowess. Raghav Juyal excels as Fani, the bandit leader, with his sharp wit and maniac eccentricity. The supporting cast, including Abhishek Chauhan as Virish, Tanya Maniktala as Tulika, and Ashish Vidyarthi as Beni, also contribute strong performances.

Gripping sound and cinematography

Entrapping the characters and letting the conflict brew in confined spaces through the claustrophobic cinematography of Rafey Mehmood alongside blood-pumping BGM by Sahil Singh Thakur presses upon the audience an atmosphere of tension, suspense, exhilaration, and chaos. The immersive sound design, featuring crunches, cracks, and spatter effects, adds to the brutal impact of the action.

Fabulous action sequences and choreography

The film’s action sequences are a visual treat, distinguished by their uniqueness, gore, and lack of conventional gunplay. Instead, it features an array of knives, machetes, and blunt instruments to deliver a daunting and gripping experience. Action choreographers Oh Se-Yeong and Parvez Shaikh have conceptualised each sequence with realism, grit, and intensity.

Kill not only stands as a landmark in Bollywood’s action genre but also piques international interest with its upcoming English-language remake. Chad Stahelski, director of John Wick, will bring his expertise to the project. As Kill continues to impress audiences, the anticipation for Stahelski's adaptation adds to the excitement surrounding this cinematic phenomenon.

(Written by Twinkle Hemani)