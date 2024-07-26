Time-bending thriller 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' to premiere on August 9

Gyaarah Gyaarah, coming out on August 9, is set to be a thrilling exploration of time manipulation, starring Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa. The show, co-produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, will premiere on ZEE5.

Directed by Umesh Bist, this web series intertwines the lives of two police officers from different eras—Shaurya Anthwal (Dhairya) from the 1990s and Yug Arya (Raghav) in the present day. They communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie that activates at 11:11 PM for just 60 seconds, leading them to solve cold cases and alter history. Kritika Kamra plays Vamika Rawat, a determined woman connected to both officers.