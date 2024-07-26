Time-bending thriller 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' to premiere on August 9

Gyaarah Gyaarah, coming out on August 9, is set to be a thrilling exploration of time manipulation, starring Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa. The show, co-produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, will premiere on ZEE5.
Directed by Umesh Bist, this web series intertwines the lives of two police officers from different eras—Shaurya Anthwal (Dhairya) from the 1990s and Yug Arya (Raghav) in the present day. They communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie that activates at 11:11 PM for just 60 seconds, leading them to solve cold cases and alter history. Kritika Kamra plays Vamika Rawat, a determined woman connected to both officers.
The trailer showcases an engaging storyline that tries to portray the consequences of changing the past. The cast's performances, particularly Kritika's portrayal of Vamika, who grapples with the enigmatic link between Shaurya and Yug, promise an engaging viewing experience.
The actress expressed her enthusiasm for the role, saying, "Stepping into the world of Gyaarah Gyaarah has been an exhilarating journey for me. This role is unlike anything I've ever done before - it's pushed me out of my comfort zone." Raghav highlighted the show's unique narrative, stating, "Portraying a police officer for the first time feels like a significant responsibility... It's a big leap from my usual performances." Dhairya Karwa added, "Immersing myself in the world of Gyaarah Gyaarah has been an incredible journey. The idea of manipulating time and its impact on our decisions is fascinating."
Gyaarah Gyaarah, with its intriguing premise and stellar cast, promises to be a must-watch series. Fans of the thriller and sci-fi genres can expect an engaging storyline that challenges the boundaries of time and reality.