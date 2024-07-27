Ranveer Singh announces collaboration with Aditya Dhar, calls it a ‘cinematic experience like never before’

This untitled film will be national-award winner filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s second major motion picture after his blockbuster, URI-The Surgical Strike, and the next of Singh, after his successful romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. With this project, Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios continue their collaboration after the successful Article 370.

On Saturday, July 27, Singh took to Instagram to post a collage of the cast and Aditya and write, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal".

Sanjay posted the same image writing, "And Here We Come. Directed by #AdityaDhar, this much-anticipated collaboration between #JioStudios and B62Studios is all set to dazzle you with a stellar cast like never before."

To this, Arjun added on his post, "This is gonna be that ride an actor dreams for", which portrays that not just the audiences, fan and critics are excited for this collaboration, the actors too are equally excited for this project.