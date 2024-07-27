Shiboprosad Mukherjee transforms in first look from 'Bohurupi’

The first look motion poster for Shiboprosad Mukherjee's much-anticipated film Bohurupi was released by the makers. The film, which is set to be released during Durga Puja, promises to be Bengal's first action-chase drama, with an impressive ensemble cast that includes Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, and Koushani Mukherjee.
This new avatar of Shiboprosad Mukherjee marks a departure from his previous roles, offering audiences a fresh portrayal. The first look motion poster teases viewers with glimpses of Shiboprosad as Bikram, one with him standing in front of a blackboard, and another with a string of slippers around his neck. The film, set against an action-packed chase backdrop, aims to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and compelling performances.
Sharing his experience, Mukherjee said, “Bohurupi is a highly anticipated project, and I am deeply grateful to Windows and Nandita Roy for the opportunity to portray Bikram, a pivotal character in the film. Having the debut pujo release of actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee is a dream come true for me, and I remain forever thankful to the Bengali cinema audience. This first-look poster captures a lot of emotion, and I have strived to convey Bikram’s grand aspirations and dreams to the best of my ability. I hope you will extend the same warmth and support you showed to Laltu from Haami and Arjun from Kontho.”
As anticipation builds for its release during the upcoming festive season, Bohurupi is poised to carve out a distinctive place in Bengali cinema. With Shiboprosad's skilled direction and performance, the film blends action with depth of character, surely it will be a memorable viewing experience.