Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ turns one; the director reflects on a stellar cast and unforgettable journey

One year ago, the cinematic world was swept away by the vibrant colours and infectious energy of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As the film completes its first anniversary, director Karan Johar and lead actress Alia Bhatt reflected on a journey that has left an enduring impact on the hearts of audiences.
Karan poured his heart out in a heartfelt social media post. He expressed his profound gratitude for the overwhelming love showered upon the film, calling it a “celebration of Hindi cinema.” The director’s admiration for his stellar cast was evident, with special mention of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, whom he affectionately dubbed the “Best Rocky and Rani ever!”
Alia Bhatt, who brought the vivacious Rani Chatterjee to life, joined in the celebration with a series of nostalgic posts. Her social media tribute showcased the film’s journey, from the initial excitement to the final standing ovation. The actress’ portrayal of Rani resonated with audiences, earning her critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.
Karan Johar also reminisced about working alongside legendary actors like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, expressing his privilege and admiration for these cinematic icons. The director also showered praise on the entire ensemble cast, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the film’s success.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani emerged as a significant box office success, captivating audiences with its blend of family drama, romance, and comedy. The film’s popularity extended beyond theatres, as it garnered immense viewership during its OTT release, solidifying its position as a cultural phenomenon.