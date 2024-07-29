Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ turns one; the director reflects on a stellar cast and unforgettable journey

One year ago, the cinematic world was swept away by the vibrant colours and infectious energy of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As the film completes its first anniversary, director Karan Johar and lead actress Alia Bhatt reflected on a journey that has left an enduring impact on the hearts of audiences.

Karan poured his heart out in a heartfelt social media post. He expressed his profound gratitude for the overwhelming love showered upon the film, calling it a “celebration of Hindi cinema.” The director’s admiration for his stellar cast was evident, with special mention of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, whom he affectionately dubbed the “Best Rocky and Rani ever!”