Sanjay Dutt unveils the first look in ‘KD - The Devil’ on his 65th birthday

Describing the character and the poster, Sanjay captioned it: “The Lord of Devil’s democracy, Dhak Deva, steps into #KD vintage battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity.”

Expressing his excitement about his role in KD - The Devil, Sanjay Dutt praised the period drama directed by Prem. “I loved the way Prem Sir envisioned the world in which the film is set. It’s a period actioner and a pan-India film. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of a team that included some of the best minds in the industry collaborating for this project,” he said in a statement.

Director Prem shared his admiration for Sanjay, saying he feels blessed to have the actor in the film. “Who doesn’t know the ‘mammoth-ness’ of Sanjay Dutt in the film industry? His impactful roles, especially Munnabhai, are still celebrated. I feel very thankful and blessed that he agreed to do this film, and it was a pleasure working with him,” Prem said.

In addition to Sanjay Dutt, the movie also features Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran, and Dhruva Sarja in key roles.

Based on true events from 1970s Bengaluru, KD - The Devil is presented by KVN Productions. Directed by Prem, this pan-India multilingual film is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.