‘Game Changer’ team shares new poster featuring Kiara Advani on her birthday

The film, directed by Shankar, has generated significant buzz with its intriguing premise of Ram Charan portraying an IAS officer who ascends to the position of chief minister. Game Changer is slated for a Christmas release, having been postponed from its original Dussehra slot.

The action-packed thriller has been filmed in various locations including Hyderabad, Chennai, and Vizag. While shooting in Vizag, leaked images and videos offered fans a glimpse of Ram Charan and Kiara's on-screen chemistry.

Kiara was last seen in the 2024 film SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actress also has Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and War 2 with Hrithik Roshan in her upcoming projects.