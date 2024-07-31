‘Game Changer’ team shares new poster featuring Kiara Advani on her birthday

On Kiara Advani’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming Telugu film, Game Changer, presented fans with a delightful surprise. The official X account of Sri Venkateswara Creations unveiled a vibrant poster featuring the birthday girl. The poster showcased Kiara in an outfit reminiscent of her appearance in the previously released song, ‘Jagrandi,’ which featured her alongside Ram Charan.
The caption accompanying the poster read, “Team Game Changer wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very happy birthday (red heart emoticon). Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts.”
The film, directed by Shankar, has generated significant buzz with its intriguing premise of Ram Charan portraying an IAS officer who ascends to the position of chief minister. Game Changer is slated for a Christmas release, having been postponed from its original Dussehra slot.
The action-packed thriller has been filmed in various locations including Hyderabad, Chennai, and Vizag. While shooting in Vizag, leaked images and videos offered fans a glimpse of Ram Charan and Kiara's on-screen chemistry.
Kiara was last seen in the 2024 film SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actress also has Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and War 2 with Hrithik Roshan in her upcoming projects.