Munawar Faruqui calls his acting debut in First Copy an ‘exciting challenge’

Comedian and singer Munawar Faruqui has embarked on a new journey, marking his acting debut with the web series First Copy. The artiste, who has just started filming for the show, described this new venture as an “exciting challenge.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Munawar said, "I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter as an actor with 'First Copy'. It's an exciting challenge, and I can't wait for the audience to see this new side of me." He added, "The love and support I've received so far have been overwhelming, and I hope to make everyone proud with this web series."

The specifics of the show and Munawar's role are being kept under wraps. However, he recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set on social media, captioning it, "New Journey."

Earlier this year on Eid, the teaser for the web series was released, taking viewers back to 1999, a time when DVDs were becoming popular. The teaser offered a glimpse into the world of piracy. First Copy is written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, produced by Kurji Productions, and co-produced by Salt Media.

Munawar began his career in 2020 by uploading a stand-up comedy video titled Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat. He then released his debut song Jawab in collaboration with Indian musician Spectra.

His journey in showbiz continued in 2022 with the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by actress-politician Kangana Ranaut, where he emerged as the winner. In 2023, he participated in Bigg Boss 17 and won the show as well.