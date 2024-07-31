Saira Banu honours Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary with a heartfelt tribute

Veteran actress Saira Banu commemorated the late singer Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary. On Wednesday, she shared nostalgic photos of Rafi with her late husband, the iconic Dilip Kumar, on Instagram.

In her heartfelt caption, Saira recounted how Dilip Kumar diligently practiced the sitar for 7-8 months to perfectly align with the visuals of a song sung by Mohammed Rafi.

She expressed: "Mohammed Rafi Sahab, one of the greatest playback singers, was a genius in various musical styles. His blend of melody, emotion, and energy created thousands of soulful songs."

Quoting her husband, she continued, "Many playback singers have been incredibly talented, but with Rafi Bhai, there was a mystical connection, as if he was a part of me, almost my own voice. He was a humble, unpretentious figure who had the divine ability to adapt his singing to the film's situation, characters, and mood."

Dilip Kumar and Mohammed Rafi collaborated on the song ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re’ from the film ‘Kohinoor’.