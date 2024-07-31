Saira Banu honours Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary with a heartfelt tribute

Veteran actress Saira Banu commemorated the late singer Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary. On Wednesday, she shared nostalgic photos of Rafi with her late husband, the iconic Dilip Kumar, on Instagram.
In her heartfelt caption, Saira recounted how Dilip Kumar diligently practiced the sitar for 7-8 months to perfectly align with the visuals of a song sung by Mohammed Rafi.
She expressed: "Mohammed Rafi Sahab, one of the greatest playback singers, was a genius in various musical styles. His blend of melody, emotion, and energy created thousands of soulful songs."
Quoting her husband, she continued, "Many playback singers have been incredibly talented, but with Rafi Bhai, there was a mystical connection, as if he was a part of me, almost my own voice. He was a humble, unpretentious figure who had the divine ability to adapt his singing to the film's situation, characters, and mood."
Dilip Kumar and Mohammed Rafi collaborated on the song ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re’ from the film ‘Kohinoor’.
Saira also shared a touching memory, "Sahib practiced the sitar for 7-8 months to master it. I recall an incident from 1962, after the Indo-China conflict, which my husband, the legendary Dilip Sahab, fondly remembered. Both cinema legends were at the border to entertain the Border Security Force Jawans. Unfortunately, Rafi Bhai developed a severe throat infection and lost his voice."
She recounted how the singer was devastated at the thought of disappointing the eager soldiers who had sent him notes requesting their favorite songs to be performed live.
"Dilip Sahab gave him a ginger and honey mixture, his mother’s home remedy. Rafi Bhai obediently took it, and it worked wonders. He woke up the next day with his voice restored to its inimitable, velvety quality," she wrote.
"The Tragedy King, Dilip Sahab, said: 'There was immense joy and relief for Rafi Bhai, for me, and for the Jawans. This simple remedy worked, while others were drinking brandy to stay warm, but Rafi Bhai, being a teetotaler, wouldn't touch it.' Tomorrow, I'll share a charming personal story about Rafi Bhai," she added.
Additionally, Saira wished her fellow actress Mumtaz a happy birthday, sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram Stories.
Reflecting on their friendship, she wrote: "Sometimes I wonder, has it really been 60 years? Dear @mumtaztheactress, our friendship feels eternal. I can't thank Allah enough for your companionship and care. On your birthday, I wish for us to enjoy many more years of strong friendship and joyful moments. Happy Birthday, Dearest! I'll share some special anecdotes about our friendship soon."