Abhay Verma on his role in 'Munjya'

Known for his versatility and dedication, actor Abhay Verma is stepping into uncharted territory with a unique cinematic offering in his upcoming film Munjya.

Abhay, who has previously won international acclaim for his performance in Safed, which was a part of Cannes, along with Ae Watan Mere Watan, shall now be seen in an entertainment-packed, horror film Munjya, in the lead role opposite Sharvari Wagh.

Munjya sees a young man's visit to his native village which unveils a family secret and a vengeful spirit, Munjya, who wants to get married. Now the young man must fight to protect himself and his love from Munjya's clutches leading to a humorously chaotic and terrifying adventure. Apart from Abhay and Sharvari, the film also stars Mona Singh and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

Reflecting on his excitement and the uniqueness of the project, Abhay shared, "To be able to be a part of something that hasn’t happened before in Bollywood itself makes it special for me. You always want to be a part of love stories in Bollywood and I’m extremely elated to Shree Ganesh a love story this wicked yet loving!"